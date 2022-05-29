Mumbai’s Kanheri Caves comes to life with 3D virtual tours
Kanheri Caves - located on hills deep inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali – is offering a 3D virtual tour of the sprawling monastic complex along with an Interpretation Centre
The newly-inaugurated Interpretation Centre at Kanheri caves will highlightthe features and uniqueness of the principal caves with the help of 11 illustrative panels.
The trail map of Kanheri Caves, situated on hills around 1,550 feet high will help visitors save time and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is finalising a 3D virtual tour of the entire complex.
The Kanheri Caves are chiselled out of a massive basaltic rock and demonstrate Buddhist style of art and architecture in its sculptures, pillars, stupas, relief carvings, paintings and inscriptions.Dating between 1st CE to 10th CE, the complex has around 109 caves, mostly monasteries, some chaityas and viharas, and which flourished as a centre of learning under the Satavahana, Triakutakas, Vakatakas and Shilahara rulers and with donations from merchants of that region.
A PPP model withIndian Oil Foundation is providing the upgraded tourist facilities - a pavilion, a custodian quarter, booking office, landscaping etc. in collaboration with the ASI.
As the 1,200-2,200-year-old caves fall in the core area of the forest, electricity and water supply were not available till now but now power is being supplied through solar energy sources.
(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)
