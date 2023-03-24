"Murder of democracy," says opposition on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Showing unprecedented unity, the entire opposition rallied behind the Congress party over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Calling the disqualification a 'surgical strike on democracy' CPIML leader Dipaknar Bhattacharya said, "The sentence against Rahul Gandhi in the alleged Modi defamation case was announced yesterday and within a day he is now disqualified from the Lok Sabha! Nothing short of a surgical strike on democracy! Time for the entire opposition to rally against this unbridled emergency!"