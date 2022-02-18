Muslims should fight for ending all religious symbolism in the classroom

The ‘hijab’ controversy in Karnataka, undoubtedly created like so many similar controversies, has followed a familiar and predictable pattern. It has followed a common and successful ‘Hindutva’ recipe: find a Muslim habit or practice (whether or not it is followed by all Muslims) that can be critiqued from a seemingly progressive or secular perspective, and make it an issue. This gives you the advantage of consolidating your anti-Muslim voters and retaining, or expanding, the support of those Hindus who do not see themselves as communal, which actually means the vast majority. They firmly stand for what they consider modern, progressive, or even secular, though their definitions of all such concepts can often be parochial.

The problem every time is not just this Hindutva gambit, as etched above. It is also the response of the Muslim ‘leadership’. Instead of taking their stand clearly in modern, progressive, secular and pan-Indian spaces, they invariably begin arguing for Muslim exclusiveness. For instance, during the current hijab controversy the argument often being heard is that of religious freedom: it is being argued, also in court, that the hijab is a religious symbol for Muslims and ought to be allowed.

This argument cuts little ice, not just in Hindutva circles but also among many Hindus who consider themselves modern and Indian. It doesn’t cut much ice with Muslims like me too, who do not consider the hijab a religious requirement in any case – however, our opinions on religion are beside the point, as neither Hindutva supporters nor Maulvis listen to us.

What is to the point is the trap the Muslim leadership falls into repeatedly: by arguing from a position of religious exclusiveness, they do not just confirm what Hindutva supporters are claiming, they also lose the support of many Hindus who see themselves as modern, progressive or secular.