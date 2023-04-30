My language is not ‘strange’, it’s unique: Gogu Shyamala

You write of the importance of music in the life of labour. Can we say that song also needs to be recorded as a form of literature?

Ya! Because literature is the life of the people, their culture and history, their thinking style. In the villages, each community has their own special rituals, songs, concepts, goddesses, food—all of this is a part of pani-paata (pani means work and paata means song)

People perform their own origin stories as joyful assertions of identity?

Yes. But the dominant-caste mainstream culture never allowed these assertions. This was a kind of oppression. Untouchability is seen not just in people’s actions but in their responses to knowledge and art forms. So many community singers and storytellers with so much knowledge are never identified as artists, because they are Dalits. That’s why I write stories about them, their instruments, their history preserved on palm leaf scripts.

In my village, brahmans don’t have palm leaf manuscripts, but Dalits do. Community people (not only Dalits) preserve ancient stories and knowledge (about medicinal plants, for example) on palm leaf scripts. Midwives have no education, but they have knowledge.

The organic knowledge of mantrasani vidhanam (the midwife system) is taken away by the corporate hospitals and ASHA workers, who forbid pregnant women from going to the midwives, even threatening arrest. Knowledge is taken away so easily.