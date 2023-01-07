Mystery of the Missing Voters and The Programme to 'Purify' and Authenticate Our Electoral Rolls

He was not alone, though. From Rampur in Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru in Karnataka, there were complaints that despite having a valid voter identity card issued by the Election Commission of India and other documents proving identity, such as Aadhaar, they were turned away from polling booths. Their names were not there, they were told.

AAP legislator from Karol Bagh in Delhi, Vishesh Ravi, alleged that an entire polling booth numbered 118 had disappeared from ward no. 82. There were 668 voters in polling booth number 118, who could not cast their vote, he claimed, as per media reports. While State Election Commissions conduct the municipal polls, they use electoral rolls issued to them by the Election Commission of India.

The official stand of the Election Commission is that it is not possible for a voter’s name to disappear from the electoral roll; at least not without his knowledge. Names can be deleted only if the voter is dead or has moved from the address or because of duplication of names. In Bengaluru a SEC official claimed the Election Commission was using a software to detect voters with similar names and facial resemblance. The EC may have deleted some names because they figured in more than one booth or constituency, he speculated.

The ECI has also laid down procedures on steps to be followed before names are deleted. One of the steps provides for the booth level officer (BLO) to visit the address and verify if the voter has moved or died. Without the BLO’s knowledge and approval, it is not possible for names to disappear from the voters’ list. Some or many of the BLOs do not seem to be physically verifying the information before revision of the voters’ lists.