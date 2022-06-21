Naini Jail denies presence of Javed Mohammed; daughter Afreen Fatima and wife Parveen Fatima concerned
Afreen Fatima, whose father was recently arrested for allegedly being involved in the Prayagraj violence, took to Twitter to share that the Naini Central Jail has “denied presence of my father”
Student activist Afreen Fatima, whose father was recently arrested for allegedly being involved in the Prayagraj violence, took to Twitter to share that authorities at the Naini Central Jail have “denied presence of my father, Janab Javed Muhammad” even though the family was informed that he was “lodged there following his arrest”.
The message the activist shared on Twitter was from her mother Parveen Fatima, who said that the family was concerned about Mohammed’s “safety and health”. She wrote, “The family and the lawyers have been trying to locate him since early morning but as of yet the officials of Allahabad district and of Naini Central Jail have failed to assure us of my husband’s whereabouts.”
Mohammed was arrested for allegedly being the “key conspirator in the June 10 protests” in Prayagraj against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments about the Prophet. The Prayagraj administration demolished his house on June 12.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines