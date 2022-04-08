NAJ-DUJ condemn police 'barbarism' in Madhya Pradesh, call for time-bound probe

The National Alliance of Journalists (NAJ) and the Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) have condemned the stripping, humiliation and arrests of a journalist, artists and others by the police in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh in an ‘arbitrary misuse of power’ and called for an immediate halt to such incidents.

“The incident was most shameful and a colourable exercise of power,” they said in a joint statement.

They called for the widest unity on such issues, and welcomed the timely statements by various bodies including the Editors Guild of India, Press Club and the Indian Women Press Corps.

“We demand immediate release of the arrested and a time bound enquiry, not just a hogwash,” the statement added.