Namibian cheetah Sasha dies of kidney infection at MP's Kuno park

Since then, veterinary doctors in coordination with their counterparts in Namibia and South Africa, were administering treatment to the female Cheetah and were monitoring her daily activities closely. "Around one-and-a-half month back when her health condition had improved marginally, the officials in Madhya Pradesh Forest Department, who were monitoring Sasha's movement regularly, had high hope that she will survive now," a source privy with the development told IANS on condition of anonymity.



Further, the KNP, in consultation with experts from Wildlife Institute of India (WII) Dehradun, made all efforts to secure the medical treatment history of Sasha from the Cheetah Conservation Foundation in Namibia. "In her treatment history, it was found that before being flown to India, the female Cheetah's last blood test on August 15, 2022, had revealed that the creatinine level was above 400, which was suggestive that the female Cheetah was suffering from renal infection before being trans-located to India," sources claimed.



Since January 22, Sasha had been under prolonged treatment of veterinary doctors posted at the KNP, a Namibian veterinary specialist, and senior veterinary expert Adrian Tordiffe of University Of Pretoria, South Africa.