Narendra Modi’s interview on eve of polls was a model of misconduct, but EC unperturbed so far

But then, say Modi watchers, this is nothing new. Modi is acclimatized to giving the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) an occasional miss and the Election Commission doesn’t look askance. This is Modi’s ‘model code of conduct’. So, did Modi violate the MCC with the interview?

What’s the Election Commission of India going to do if he did indeed knock the MCC around like it was a coin in a game of carrom?

That said, the MCC is used to such infringements. Modi has done it before in other elections, too.

Remember the time when he sat with ‘Lord Shiva’? Then, too, TV cameras had followed him — right into the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple.

This time, the ANI interview got saturation coverage with every private television news channel in the country giving it top billing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi got away with what’s called the metaphorical ‘murder’.

The interview was conducted and aired less than 24 hours before the first phase of polling in the western districts of Uttar Pradesh. This region is awash with farmers and Modi hasn’t had a great day with the farmers post his three farm laws jeopardy. Perhaps, Modi has been told of the notion in the farmers’ mind. He is certainly aware that candidates of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance are poised to post wins in the region.

At this point in time, if any rival political party riles Modi, it is the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. In fact, if Modi had his way, he would see off the Samajwadi to Iceland or some such cold forbidden place. And among the Samajwadi, he has a special fear of the Mulayam Singh Yadav dynasty, people whom he labels ‘Fake Samajwadi.’