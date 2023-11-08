NASA satellite images reveal expanding toxic smoke over northern India

Recent satellite imagery released by NASA has exposed the alarming spread of toxic smoke enveloping Delhi, raising concerns among experts who are now referring to it as a looming air pollution "crisis" in the nation's capital.

NASA Worldview's visuals unveiled a thick blanket of smog shrouding the northern plains of India on Monday, with air quality deteriorating to unhealthy levels in several cities surrounding Delhi.

The air quality in Delhi on Wednesday morning continued to be in 'severe' category with several stations across the city recording a rise in PM 2.5 and carbon monoxide (CO).

In neighbouring Ghaziabad, the air quality index ( AQI) was at 382, Gurugram at 370, Noida at 348, Greater Noida at 474, and Faridabad 396 on Wednesday.

In the national capital, the Anand Vihar station remained in the ‘severe' category with PM 2.5 at 500 while the CO was at 112 and NO2 at 128, under 'moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).