National consumer helpline number to be integrated with WhatsApp

Sources said that around 7 lakh complaints have been received on the national consumer helpline and 90 per cent of them have been redressed, and therefore its integration with WhatsApp will also help in greater redressal of consumers' complaints.



Further, in order to facilitate online filing of consumer complaints, the e-daakhil portal has been set up by the department, which provides a hassle-free, speedy and inexpensive facility to conveniently approach the relevant consumer forum, thus dispensing the need to travel and be physically present to file their grievance, Additional Secretary, Consumer Affairs Nidhi Khare told media persons.



The objective is to digitise and make it easy for consumers to access justice with the help of technology. All formats for application, review, appeal, etc. will be digitised for bringing hassle free, speedy redressal of consumer complaints, in line with the e-courts project.



Mediation, which is envisaged under the Consumer Protection Act as an alternate dispute redressal mechanism, is also being considered through online mode, Khare added.

