National emblem embroiled in controversy: A look at its origin, history and the 'change' that has angered many

India’s national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building was unveiled by PM Modi on Monay. Several Opposition parties have slammed the expression of the four lions of the national emblem in the sculpture, and alleged that Modi government has violated the Constitution.

However, Central government justified the national emblem’s cast saying it was done after research and a well-laid procedure, reported Business Standard.

Here we try to briefly explain the importance of the National Emblem:

The national emblem is one of the most visible symbols of national identity and is used as the seal of the Republic. Ours was adopted from the Lion Capital of one of the Ashoka Pillars on January 26, 1950. The symbol was adopted along with the motto 'Satyamev Jayate', taken from the Mundaka Upanishad and meaning 'truth always wins'.

Our national emblem has four lions mounted back to back on a circular abacus, facing four different directions. They represent courage, pride, power and confidence.

A circular abacus on which the lions stand is adorned with the engravings of a bull, a horse, and an elephant. Along with the lions, it is believed that the animals represent the four stages of Gautam Buddha's life. Lions indicate the stage of achieving enlightenment.

The bull symbolises Taurus, the zodiac sign of Buddha. The elephant denotes his outset. The horse symbolises his ride after leaving the citadel where he gave his first sermon.