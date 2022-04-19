National Security Act slapped on five accused in Jahangirpuri clashes

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped on five of those accused in the clashes at Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday, which allows detention up to a year without any charge.

Ansar, the main accused, is among those who face charges under the NSA. The others are Salim, Imam Sheikh or Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir.

It may be recalled that on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to take strict action against those responsible for the violence in northwest Delhi in which many people, including policemen, were injured.

Twenty-four people, including three juveniles, have been arrested till now. Of them, five have now been charged under the tough anti-terror law that empowers the government to detain people for months if the authorities are satisfied that they are a threat to national security or to prevent them from disrupting public order.

"The Home Minister was very categorical and asked Delhi Police not to make any mistake while probing the matter," said a senior official from the Home Ministry, in an apparent reference to the February 2020 Delhi riots, during the anti-citizenship law protests. The Delhi Police had at that time been heavily criticised over alleged gaps in its investigation.