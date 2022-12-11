National skill development programme placements 'abysmally low'

The Ministry has further submitted that some assessments and certifications of the trained candidates are about to be completed and once the same is completed, placements are expected to increase under PMKVY 3.0.



Recommending to ensure placement under the scheme the report said, "The Committee are of the firm opinion that the placement statistics is the real barometer for measuring the success of the Scheme and needless to mention the Ministry should make more concerted efforts in unison with all the stakeholders to ensure that the placement of the certified candidates is enhanced to an appreciable extent."



The Committee also impressed upon the Ministry to endeavour to make the certification process more transparent and effective so that it facilitates more self employment besides ensuring fair wages to the skilled candidates.



"It is equally imperative to encourage and nurture skill training and certification programmes for the youth in the acclaimed local produces in different parts of the Country so as to enable them to become self-sufficient," said the report.



The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) was launched as a pilot scheme in 2015 to encourage and promote skill development in the country by providing free short-duration skill training programmes and incentivising it by providing monetary rewards to youths for obtaining skill certification.



The third phase of PMKVY 3.0 was launched in January 2021. Incorporating the learnings from PMKVY 1.0 and PMKVY 2.0, it was launched with a set of guidelines witnessing the increased role of the District Skill Committees (DSCs) for addressing the skill gap and assessing demand at the district level.