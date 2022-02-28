National Stock Exchange's COLO Scam Explainer

Who is Chitra Ramakrishna?



The former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chitra Ramakrishna is a chartered accountant who was once hailed as the ‘queen of the bourses.’ She was appointed joint managing director of NSE in 2009 and promoted to CEO in 2013. Her career began with the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) in 1985 as an assistant manager in charge of capital markets. In the 1980s, Ramkrishna was also involved in the drafting of the legislative framework of Sebi. Ramkrishna had been associated with the NSE in a leadership position since its inception in 1991.



Who is Anand Subramanian?



Now under arrest, Anand Subramanian was once a low-key employee and foreman of a Chennai-based logistics firm Transafe Services Private Limited. He went on to become the Group Operating Officer of the National Stock Exchange by MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna. Before this appointment, Subramanian was brought in as an advisor to the MD, within a few weeks of Ramakrishnan assuming the post.

Occupying a cabin next to that of the MD, Subramanian is said to have been delegated powers and responsibilities that were equal to Ramakrishnan and his perks included international travel by first class. Subramanian, the CBI believes, holds vital information and clues to the COLO Scam at NSE since he was a close confidant of Ramkrishna with loyalty going beyond official duty.



What is the NSE colocation issue?



The COLO case pertains to certain brokers receiving unfair preferential access to NSE servers, by placing their own. HFT firms and proprietary trad