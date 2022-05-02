National Textile Corporation stares at closure, blowing out 7,200 jobs; govt likely to monetise its land

National Textile Corporation is likely to be shut down by June 30, 2022. A letter titled ‘Closure of NTC’ was sent by the Union textile ministry to the Chairman and Managing Director Ashutosh Gupta.

The letter requested for details such as expenditure until June 30, 2022, existing and pending payments and cost of Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) to all employees. This has led to the speculation that instead of being sold, NTC will be shutdown. NTC has 23 mills and at least 7,200 employees.

Earlier the government was keen to privatise NTC, but now they are talking about closure of NTC in the hope of monetising land available with the Corporation, said a source. This will add to the existing unemployment raging in the country.

National Buildings Construction Corporation had surveyed the lands available with NTC in 2021 and the valuation was reportedly submitted to the ministry. The NTC lands were surveyed in 2018-2019 too and it was valued at more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The valuation is likely to have increased, said the source.

NTC had stopped production activities on March 25, 2020, due to the nationwide lockdown as a result of Covid-19 pandemic. It hasn’t started functioning since then. A few mills in Maharashtra opened for a few days, but they also shut down production in a couple of months. After lifting of the lockdown, NTC restored operation of 14 mill units from January 2021 onwards, but it was shut down again in April 2021.

The government said in March 2022 that production activity in 23 working mills of National Textile Corporation was suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown imposed by the various state governments from March, 2020. From January, 2021 onwards, normal operations were resumed in some of the NTC mills but could not be continued due to unavailability of working capital and other financial constraints.