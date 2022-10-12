MiG 29K develops technical snag, pilot ejects safely

A MiG-29K aircraft of the Navy crashed during a routine sortie off the Goa coast on Wendesday after developing a technical malfunction.

"The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue Operation. The pilot is reported to be in stable condition."



"The Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident," the Navy tweeted.

It was the fourth accident involving the MiG-29K since 2019.

The trainer aircraft crashed while it was returning to base.