Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaks about his role in 'Haddi'

The very versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a transgender in his new film Haddi. This is his second transgender role in a row.

He played Laila, the vicious villain who dressed in women’s clothes in Heropanti 2. Nawaz admits the role went haywire. “In mainstream commercial cinema you are never sure which way the character is heading. Laila in Heropanti 2 was interesting to start with. Sadly, audiences didn’t get a chance to understand the character, because I didn’t get a chance to play her with any continuity or graph. In commercial cinema, many scenes are edited and they may affect your character.”