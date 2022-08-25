Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaks about his role in 'Haddi'
The very versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a transgender in his new film 'Haddi'. This is his second transgender role in a row. He is far more confident about Akshat Ajay Sharma’s Haddi
The very versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a transgender in his new film Haddi. This is his second transgender role in a row.
He played Laila, the vicious villain who dressed in women’s clothes in Heropanti 2. Nawaz admits the role went haywire. “In mainstream commercial cinema you are never sure which way the character is heading. Laila in Heropanti 2 was interesting to start with. Sadly, audiences didn’t get a chance to understand the character, because I didn’t get a chance to play her with any continuity or graph. In commercial cinema, many scenes are edited and they may affect your character.”
He is far more confident and gung-ho about Akshat Ajay Sharma’s Haddi. “I play a double role of a transgender character, and a male character. We put out a picture of me in elaborate makeup. It was a sensation. Since the picture was made public, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Everyone is curious about what I am doing.”
Apparently, the transgender character, named Haddi will have lots of action scenes. How does Nawaz intend to be athletic in tight dresses and stilettos?
“Oh, we’ve made sure the costumes don’t restrain me. The dresses are custom-made. My character will be kicking ass even when she is in a dress,” Nawaz promises.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines