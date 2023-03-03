Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife claims actor has thrown her and children out of house

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya (Zainab) on Friday claimed the actor has thrown her and their two children out of his house.





In a series of videos posted on Instagram, Aaliya said the actor has deputed guards to not "let us in".





"... After being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently... but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in (sic)," she captioned the video.





In the clip, the actor's daughter, 12, can be seen crying while the couple's son, 7, is standing with his mother.