NCP MP Amol Kolhe apologises if his role as Nathuram Godse in film hurt people's sentiments

Talking to reporters after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Kolhe said, "The film was shot in 2017. If the role has conveyed only on side- that of Godse- and has hurt the sentiments of many who follow Gandhiji, then I really want to say sorry to those who have been hurt. I have never supported the ideology of Godse and wouldn't support it in future also."

Kolhe said if the movie has presented only one side, then he would put forth the other side also in another form soon to avoid sending across a wrong message to the public.

"I again want to say that I don't support the character of Nathuram Godse. I played the role of Nathuram in the film, but I will never support his ideology. Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts will never be erased by such a small thing," he said.