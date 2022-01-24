NCP welcomes Thackeray at national level to fight BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, said he will step out and go across the state and show the power of Shiv Sena. He said the party nurtured the BJP for 25 years and they tried to finish Sena.



He also said that BJP's Hindutva is hollow and Shiv Sena has not left Hindutva. He also said that BJP was opposed to emergency but is now creating situation like that.

Reacting to the comments, state minister and NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Everyone should be proud of their religion, but it is harmful if there is hatred against others."



"The Shiv Sena is trying to say the same thing that one must be proud of their religion and propagate it, but it is wrong to spread hatred against others. We think Uddhav Thackeray ji has said the same thing", said Malik, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.



Hitting out at the Election Commission, Malik said seeking votes in the name of religion is a violation of the Code of Conduct.



But, since the last seven-eight years, the Election Commission has been mum when votes are being canvassed in the name of religion. This is the helplessness of the Election Commission. We feel the poll body should think about it or else it will lose its credibility, he said.



Five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - are going to polls starting next month.

