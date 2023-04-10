Nearly 2,500 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi

Nearly 2,500 Sikh pilgrims arrived in Lahore from India on Sunday via Wagah border to attend the 'Vaisakhi Mela' festivities in Pakistan.

"In the celebrations of the Sikh festival - Vaisakhi commonly known Baisakhi - 2,470 pilgrims arrived here from India under the leadership of Parbandhak Committee Shiromani Gurdwara's Sardar Amarjit Singh," Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.

The ETPB looks after holy places of minorities in Pakistan.

ETPB chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani and Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Bandhak Committee Pradhan Sardar Ameer Singh received the pilgrims at the Wagah border.