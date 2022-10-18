Nearly 81 per cent students across nation anxious over academics, shows survey

A recent national mental health survey conducted by the Ministry of Education and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has found that an overwhelming majority of students at the middle and high school levels are anxious about academic activities.

The findings of the survey, based on responses from nearly 3.8 lakh students across the country studying in government and private schools, have identified “frequent mood swings” as an area of concern.

As per the survey, eight in 10 (81 per cent) middle to higher-secondary class students in India reported feeling anxious over academics – particularly studies (50 per cent) and exams and results (31 per cent).