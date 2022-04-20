Need to address serious energy security concern: India amid rising food, energy costs due to Ukraine conflict

With food and energy costs spiralling, especially for many developing countries in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has for the first time told the UN Security Council that energy security is a "serious concern and needs to be addressed through cooperative efforts.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador R Ravindra, speaking at the UNSC meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Tuesday, said that the food security challenges emanating from the Ukraine conflict requires us to respond creatively .

The impact of the situation is being felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries.

It is in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside the United Nations and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the issue, he said.

The growing shortages can only be addressed by going beyond constraints that bind us presently. Energy security is equally a serious concern and needs to be addressed through cooperative efforts, Ravindra said.

This is the first instance since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine that India has, in the UN Security Council, underlined the need to address the issue of energy security in the wake of the conflict through cooperative efforts.