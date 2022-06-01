NEET PG result declared in a record 10 days; here's how to check it

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) on Wednesday.

Candidates can check the NEET PG 2022 result at nbe.edu.in. The result of NEET PG will be released in the form of a merit list. It will include the roll number, marks scored and the rank secured by the candidates.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratylated the students and tweeted, "I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule."

The examination was held on May 21 at 849 centres.

A total of 182,318 candidates had taken the exam.

HOW TO CHECK RESULT:



Visit the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in

On the homepage click on NEET PG 2022 tab

A link to view NEET PG result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Click on the resume link

Key in your registration number and login credentials and submit

Your NEET PG result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download NEET PG Result: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xRrqn0G8A_PO2mkpN1zhbmlZz2i9t9Jz/view