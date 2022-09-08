NEET-UG results declared: Over 9.93 lakh candidates clear exam, Rajasthan's Tanishka bags top rank

"Candidates who scored identical marks are accorded ranks as per the tie-breaker rule where the candidate with higher marks in biology is ranked above the rest. In case of identical marks in biology, the same rule is applied for chemistry followed by physics. Even after this, if the scores remain identical, the elder candidate gets the higher rank," a National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.



The range of qualifying marks this year dropped as compared to last year. While the range of qualifying marks for General and EWS categories was set at 715-117 as against 720-138 in 2021, the cut-off for OBC, SC and ST categories came down to 116-93 from 137-108 in 2021.



Similarly, the qualifying marks range for General/EWS PwD candidates was 116-105 as against 137-122 in 2021. This year's qualifying marks range for disabled among OBC, SC and ST candidates was 104-93.