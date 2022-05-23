Nehru’s account of Hitler’s Germany in 1933 and the Nazi view on the role of women

Continuing our discussion on the rise of Fascism and Nazism in Europe, we bring to you this week the third part of Jawaharlal Nehru’s account of “The Nazi Triumph in Germany” contained in a letter he wrote to his daughter on July 31, 1933, which is published in Glimpses of World History.

It would serve no purpose to give a list of the atrocities that have taken place in Germany since the Nazis came to power, and that still take place behind the scenes. There have been savage beatings and tortures and shooting and murder on a vast scale, both men and women being victims. Enormous numbers of people have been put in gaols and concentration camps, and are said to be treated very badly there.

The Nazis proclaim that it is a war of extermination against Marxism and the Marxists and indeed the entire ‘Left’. Jews must also be eliminated from all posts and professions. Thousands of Jewish professors, teachers, musicians, lawyers, judges, doctors, and nurses, have been turned out. Jewish shopkeepers have been boycotted and Jewish workers dismissed from factories. There has been a wholesale destruction of books that the Nazis do not approve of, public burnings taking place. Newspapers have been ruthlessly suppressed for the slightest difference of opinion or criticism. No news of the Terror is allowed to be published, and even a whisper of it is punished heavily.

All organizations and parties, other than the Nazi Party, of course, have been suppressed. The Communist Party went first, then the Social Democratic, later the Catholic Centre Party, and lastly even the Nazis’ allies, the Nationalists. The mighty German trade unions, representing the labour and savings and sacrifices of generations of workers, were broken up and all their funds and properties confiscated. Only one party, one organization, was to remain — the Nazi Party. Education, the theatre, art, science — everything is being given the Nazi stamp…. Children are taught that Hitler is a second Jesus, but greater than the first.

The Nazi Government does not favour too much extension of education among the people, and especially among women. Indeed, woman’s place, according to the Hitlerite, is the home and kitchen, and her chief job is to provide children to fight and die for the State.