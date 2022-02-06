Nehru's letter to Sadiq Ali in 1950: Congressmen must avoid creating disunity within party

The Congress Party has for the past many months now been witnessing simmering dissensions. Some senior leaders have raised concerns about the functioning of the party and though some efforts were made to heal the breach, fissures remain. This is not the first time that differences have cropped up in the Party. One such occasion arose in 1950, when J.B. Kripalani announced on 2nd November the formation of the Congress Democratic Front as a new bloc within the Congress which would seek to energise the Congress. The conciliatory response of the CWC, as conveyed in the draft letter by Jawaharlal Nehru to Sadiq Ali, one of the members of the group, and the call for unity given by Nehru and Azad succeeded in persuading the organisers to dissolve the front on 3rd May 1951. Extracts:

"I have received your letter without date which reached me on the 4th of November together with a copy of the statement of the Congress Democratic Front which you sent me. I have also received your letter of the 3rd December.

The Congress Working Committee have given a good deal of thought to the formation of this ‘Congress Democratic Front’. The question before us was not just an interpretation of the Constitution, but wider issues were raised which required earnest consideration. You refer to what Shri Kala Venkat Rao, the General Secretary of the Congress, is reported to have said about the Congress Democratic Front.

I understand that he made a casual remark in answer to a question at a railway station. [Kala Venkat Rao declared the Front to be ‘definitely against the Constitution of the Congress’. Sadiq Ali had enquired on 3 December whether Rao’s views were the considered opinion of the Congress]. So far as the constitutional aspect is concerned, we are not aware of any specific act of the Congress Democratic Front which may be said to bring it within the disciplinary jurisdiction of the Congress.

Nevertheless, it is our considered opinion that the formation of such a group, even within the Congress, can only have a disruptive influence on the Congress organisation and lead progressively to the weakening of that organisation. Such a group can either be a non-functioning group or, as presumably it is intended, it can be an active and working group. In the latter event, it is inevitable that points of difference and conflict arise between it and the main body of the Congress. If this process continues, the result is bound to be a parting of the ways.