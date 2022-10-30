Nehru's Word: A parliament session on foreign policy

Seventy-two years ago, Jawaharlal Nehru convened a special two-week session of Parliament to discuss the ‘Korean’ situation. In a letter to chief ministers before the sessions, he explained his reasons. Both show how foreign policy was conducted then.

In 2022, India’s foreign policy faced tough challenges, especially in the wake of the Russian-Ukrainian war, with mounting pressure to line up on one side or the other. India resisted the pressure, citing national interest. In doing so, it had to willy-nilly rely on the tried and tested Nehruvian policy of non-alignment. This despite the otherwise strong proclivity of the current ruling dispensation to distance themselves from and even deny the worth of Nehru’s policies and vision.

This week we bring to you the first part of his letter to chief ministers written in July 1950.

---

"The international situation dominates the scene and we live from day to day on the verge of some fresh tragic development. …our Foreign Office has naturally to bear the chief burden of this situation, but the main lines of policy must necessarily be determined by the cabinet and, finally, by Parliament. It is for this reason that we have thought it fit to summon Parliament for a special session to consider more particularly this international situation. It will meet on Monday, July 31st, and it is expected to sit for about two weeks…

If we have to make our own decisions, we have to rely on our own judgement and analysis of the situation, and to keep in view our basic objectives and the foreign policy we have been pursuing thus far.

Some words are used loosely, and among these, is “neutrality”. Neutrality in peacetime has no particular meaning. It is only in war that a country can be neutral. But even in so-called peacetime, ever since the last World War ended, we have lived in an atmosphere of war and expectation of war, and hence people talk of this or that country being neutral in the cold war.

In reality, all that this means is that we have not given up the right to decide for ourselves as to what we should do and what we should not do in any particular set of circumstances. To give up that right to decide means to give up both our independence of judgement and independence of action. In other words, it means to give up our basic independence and become a satellite of some other country tied down to a policy which we may or may not like.