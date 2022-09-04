Nehru's Word: Communal problem can best be tackled with Gandhian approach

Despite the much-publicised genuflection to Mahatma Gandhi and vows to promote Khadi, there is a marked absence of the Gandhian spirit in public discourse. His martyrdom seems to have been forgotten. In the extracts that we bring to you this week from Nehru’s letter dated 1 April 1950 to the chief ministers, he constantly espouses Gandhian ideals of peace and negotiations, and repeats that he will not be deflected from them come what may.

I confess I find myself unable to say much about world affairs or even about many of our domestic affairs at the present moment. My mind is full of the major problem that confronts us today. It may be called the Bengal problem or the Indo-Pakistan problem. There is no doubt that this is the severest trial that we have had during the last two and a half years, ever since the Punjab tragedy….

You know that the Prime Minister of Pakistan is coming here on April 2nd for conversations on this subject. (Provisional agreement was reached in New Delhi on 20 March 1950). It is too optimistic to think that these conversations will result in a magical change of the situation. At the same time, there is no need to think that they must fail completely. The pressure of events is such that there is little room left for normal diplomatic talk.

If one reads the newspapers, or some of them, one would imagine that there are few people in the country who really seek peace… We used to blame Pakistan for its morbid mental state. We have little to choose now, so far as this state of mind is concerned, between India and Pakistan…

People talk vaguely but excitedly of firm action, meaning thereby, presumably, war. Well, if war unhappily comes, we shall face it and we should be prepared for it. But hardly anyone realises what war is and what it may mean to our country and to the world… I have no doubt in my mind that war would be a tremendous catastrophe for all concerned and that we should try to avoid it to the best of our ability. Having said this, I have also to say that in the circumstances of today, we have to be perfectly ready for it. We have, therefore, made certain fresh dispositions of our armed forces to meet any contingency that might arise…