Nehru's Word: Congress stands for the service of the people

With five states going in for assembly elections within a few weeks, the popular gaze is turned towards the political parties. What do we expect from them, what should they be standing for? Seventy-one years ago, on 29 January 1951, Jawaharlal Nehru, in a speech to a session of AICC at Ahmedabad, spelt out what he thought the mission of a political party, in this case the Congress, should be. It should stand for the service of the people, it should stand on the plank of communal unity. It is not through mere increase in membership that organisations grow, he reminded us, but through selfless hard work, and a united organisation.

"Members seem to have lost themselves completely in superficialities. By so doing they are doing no credit to the Congress organisation. In fact, they seem to ignore the basic ideals for which the Congress has always stood. The question of membership was never a basic pillar on which the Congress rested. The Congress all along represented certain ideals and even today it is the bounden duty of every Congressman to stand by and work for those ideals.

It is by your practical work, your determination and your courage that you can take the Congress forward and along with it the country. You cannot do so by wasting time debating whether the membership should be one anna, two annas or four annas. This shopkeepers’ mentality, I have never understood. It is unbecoming of Congressmen to talk like this. Do not degrade the high ideals of the Congress by indulging in this petty talk.

The narrow approach to Congress ideals made by certain speakers suggests that Congressmen seem to have forgotten what the Congress stands for. The Congress is not an exclusive preserve of any people. It is not a static organisation. It is not a house where Congressmen or their close friends alone can sit and gather. I will tell you what the Congress is.

The Congress is a weapon, it is a sword with a sharp blade with which we have fought and cut asunder all that bound us. It is very much a live thing, not something static. Congressmen today have to remember that it is with this Congress, this sword, that we have to fight other battles and take the country forward. So let not the blade of the sword be blunted.

Congressmen have forgotten some of the ordinary Congress principles. They have forgotten that the Congress stands for the service of the people. That is the mission of the Congress, its destiny and duty. How it fulfils it, is the basic question. If it fails to do so, it dies. It is our duty, therefore, to see that the Congress grows, its respect among the people increases and it achieves the stature necessary for solving the problems before us….

The Congress is sought to be reduced to mere symbols like the flag, the Gandhi cap, and the membership fee.