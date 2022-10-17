Nehru's Word: Gandhi taught us that generosity and decency are not weaknesses

This week we reproduce the part of the letter written to the chief ministers by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on 15 April 1950 explaining the context and rationale of the Nehru-Liaquat Agreement of 8 April 1950 which sought to cool down the communal temperature in East and West Bengal. His words resonate loudly today in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is doing precisely that: repeating old truths which never go old: ‘nafrat chhodo’ (give up hatred), spread love instead of hate, ‘Bharat Jodo, Unite India’.

For my part, my mind is perfectly clear that we took the right step, both negatively and positively, and that any other step would have been harmful in the extreme. I have repeatedly spoken about this Agreement and the circumstances that surround it.

Whatever I have said has not been, just as politicians say, to try to cover up our errors and find some excuses for our action. It has been the expression of my deeply felt thoughts. All of us had given earnest thought to this difficult situation that we had to face during these few months. Those of us who had the responsibility for decision on these vital issues at a moment of crisis in our history, bore a heavier burden and had to give their full mind and heart to this matter.

I firmly believe that we did the right thing and I am equally firm in my belief that we must pursue this to the utmost limit. If it so happens that we fail in our endeavours, that will be our misfortune…. To stand still is folly. We have, therefore, to go ahead and do so with all our strength. We have to save ourselves not only from what Pakistan might do or not do, but also from ourselves...

A criticism is made that we have deserted the minority in East Bengal by saying in the Agreement (Clause A) that the allegiance and loyalty of the minorities is to the State of which they are citizens. This was a truism and we have said it often enough before. But this does not and cannot get rid of the facts of the situation and of the intimate relationship that exists between many people in India and many people in Pakistan.