Nehru's Word: Govt should avoid interfering with high courts’ discretion

In the context of the continuing concern about civil liberties, including individual freedom and the freedom of the press, and the role of institutions such as the judiciary, the executive and the legislature in relation to these, we bring to you this week some more extracts from letters that Jawaharlal Nehru wrote to the chief ministers in the first year of independence. These reveal how deeply concerned he was that courts must perform freely their major role as “defenders of freedom”. He warned against keeping people in detention for long without trial, and advised that panels of senior judicial officers, including high court judges, be formed to look into such cases. At the same time, he was at pains to emphasize that this did not mean that communal ideologies such as those of the Muslim League and the RSS should be allowed to spread freely.

I have written to you often enough on the subject of people kept in prison or detention without trial. Circumstances may compel us to do this, and circumstances in India today are bad, and we will not take a risk which may lead to violent repercussions. Subject to this, I would again ask you to consider how far it is desirable to keep people for long in detention without trial. This has a bad effect on our reputation and I continue to receive large numbers of protests from every part of the world. I cannot advise you because the responsibility is yours and you have to judge finally.

I only wish to point out to you the dangers of continuing a policy which ultimately probably depends on the judgement of police officers or the like, and which tends to become stabilised as a method of government. It must always be remembered that this is not a normal or proper method of government or administration and that it can only be indulged in in cases of grave emergency.

It is true that there is emergency in India today. I would suggest to you, what indeed some provinces have done, that a panel of senior judicial officers, preferably high court judges, might be asked to examine all cases of detention, and to advise government what action to take in regard to them. It is obviously something that does not redound to the credit of government that high courts should pass strictures on government when such matters are brought before them.” (3 August, 1948).

Recently there has been much criticism of certain legislative measures in a province which tend to deprive high courts of their normal powers. [An ordinance was promulgated in Madras on 25 May, 1948 giving extensive powers of detention to the Madras Government and restricting the jurisdiction of the Madras HC to entertain writs of habeas corpus. On 30 July, the Madras High Court, while upholding the main provisions of the ordinance, overruled any restriction on its jurisdiction to entertain writ petitions].