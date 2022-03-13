Nehru's Word: Hindu Code Bill is not against broad principles of Hindu law

To mark International Women’s Day, which we celebrated earlier in the week on 8th March, we bring to you extracts from a speech made by Jawaharlal Nehru during the first election campaign in independent India, in which he puts forward his views on the Hindu Code Bill. He explains why it is necessary to change the laws in order to improve the position of women, as the existing laws “suppress women and do not allow them to rise”. He counters the argument that the proposed changes are against the Hindu religion and argues that in fact they will make Hindu society stronger. He also expresses his disappointment at the fact that his efforts to ensure the participation of women in all spheres have not fully succeeded as the influence of men is still very strong.

"Yes, there is one other matter that I want to talk to you about specially, and that is that I have heard that in the constituency from where I am contesting in Allahabad, there are some candidates who are opposing me and one of them is Prabhu Dutt Brahmachari… He has issued a statement that he is opposing me only for one reason and that is the Hindu Code Bill.

He has also said that if Jawaharlal gives an assurance that he will give up the Hindu Code Bill, he will withdraw his candidature. Well, what he has said is very fair and I have no complaint….He has the right to say what he likes and to test public opinion on the issue of the Hindu Code Bill. I am happy that he has raised this issue because it brings to the fore what had been somewhat in the background.

I want all of you to think about this problem and give your views. I want to put my views on the Hindu Code Bill very clearly before you. There are certain principles behind the Hindu Code Bill and many details are involved. I am in complete agreement with its broad principle. The details have to be examined carefully and we are doing this.

But I am certainly in agreement with its broad principles--and not only in agreement but consider them extremely necessary. It is obvious that I cannot argue with Shri Prabhu Dutt Brahmachari on matters of the Shastras. But whatever I have read and written and from the little that I know of Indian culture and philosophy, I have understood first of all that what is known as Hindu Law is largely a matter of tradition. It is not something rigid but consists largely of traditions.

In fact, if you travel all over the country, you will find them being observed in their various forms. Even now there are completely opposite forms of Hindu law in various parts of the country. If you go to Malabar, you will find such high-class Brahmins that they consider other Brahmins as inferior. You will find laws of inheritance and marriage which are totally opposed to what you find here.