My dear chief minister, this is a belated letter. As you know, I was away in Bangalore for the meetings of the Congress Working Committee and the All India Congress Committee. Much has happened during the last two weeks. At Bangalore, after prolonged discussion, the Congress election manifesto was adopted. (The election manifesto, adopted on 14 July 1951, stressed the need for following Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings to tone up the moral and ethical basis of the national life; dwelt on the issues of labour, transport, public health, education, foreign policy and Kashmir; advocated a mixed economy: and made a plea for national unity.)

This is an important document not only for Congressmen, who are intimately interested in it, but for all others. It is important what the leading organisation in India, which largely controls the central and provincial governments, should say on the subject of our future policies and programmes.

This election manifesto is not a vague string of hopes and aspirations but, as far as possible, a realistic approach to the problem of what we want to do and what we can do in the next few years.

This manifesto should serve the purpose of helping people to think on constructive and realistic lines. It may be that some people think that it does not go far enough and others that it goes too far in certain directions. This kind of reaction is not only natural, but, if I may say so, desirable. These varied approaches help in educating the people and making them think of the pros and cons of the programmes put forward. That is the essence of democracy. (In the debate on 14 July 1951, while some Congressmen felt that the Congress would find it difficult to fight the Communist ideology for lack of ideological content in the manifesto, absence in it of provisions for social justice, ceilings on land holdings and redistribution, and a half-hearted attitude towards controls, others opposed mention of the rights, privileges and duties of the minorities as they were already stated in the Constitution.)