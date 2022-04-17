Nehru's Word: Marco Polo, the great traveller

Jawaharlal Nehru was not only a great freedom fighter and statesman, but a wonderful story-teller as well. When Maulana Azad invited him to become the Chairman of the newly-founded Sahitya Akademi, he made it clear that he was being invited in his capacity as “a man of letters” and not as Prime Minister. This week, we bring to you a delightful example of his writing from his ‘Glimpses of World History’, his account of the life and travels of Marco Polo, the great Italian adventurer, who travelled from Venice to the court of Kublai Khan, the first Mongol emperor of China, in the 13th century. It reads like a fairy tale, and conveys the excitement and romance of the fantastic travels:

Mangu, the Great Khan, died in 1239….Kublai Khan, the Governor of China, now became the Great Khan. Kublai had long been in China, and this country interested him. He therefore moved his capital from Karakorum to Peking, changing the name of the city to Khanbalik, the “City of the Khan”….

Kublai Khan, after settling down in Peking and becoming a respectable Chinese monarch, especially encouraged visitors from foreign countries. To him journeyed two merchants from Venice, the brothers Nicolo Polo and Maffeo Polo. They had gone right up to Bokhara in quest of business, and there they met some envoys sent by Kublai Khan to Hulagu in Persia. They were induced to join this caravan, and thus they journeyed to the Court of the Great Khan in Peking.

Nicolo and Maffeo were well received by Kublai Khan, and they told him about Europe and Christianity and the Pope. Kublai was greatly interested, and seems to have been attracted towards Christianity. He sent the Polos back to Europe in 1269 with a message for the Pope. He asked that 100 learned men, “intelligent men acquainted with the seven arts” and able to justify Christianity, should be sent to him.

But the two Polos on their return found Europe and the Pope in a bad way. There were no such 100 learned men to be had. After two years’ delay, they journeyed back with two Christian friars or monks. What was far more important, they took with them Nicolo’s son, a young man named Marco.

The three Polos started on their tremendous journey and crossed the whole length of Asia by the land routes. Even now, to follow the route of the Polos would take the best part of a year. Partly the Polos followed the old route of Hiuen Tsang. They went via Palestine to Armenia and then to Mesopotamia and the Persian Gulf, where they met merchants from India.

Across Persia to Balkh, and over the mountains to Kashgar, and then to Khotan and the Lop-Nor, the Wandering Lake. Again, the desert, and so on to the fields of China and Peking…

The three Polos took three and a half years to reach Peking from Venice, and during this long period Marco mastered the Mongol language, and perhaps Chinese also. Marco became a favourite with the Great Khan, and for nearly 17 years he served him. He was made governor, and went on official missions to different parts of China.