Nehru's Word: Minorities in India must feel secure, part of larger society

On the whole, the Muslims of India have behaved well. Some of them had behaved badly. But we must distinguish between the actual evil-doers and the majority of the Muslim population.

I have little doubt that we can control the situation in West Bengal, provided there is also some control in East Bengal. If East Bengal remains in a state of dangerous insecurity and incidents happen there, then there are bound to be repercussions in the West. The opposite of this is equally true.

It is natural and right for us to exercise all the pressure we can on East Bengal or Pakistan…. One thing, however, should be under our control, and that is, the situation in various parts of India. I am quite sure that if we can control this adequately, we shall not only get out of the vicious circle of retaliation on each other, but also powerfully affect the other side….

The old policy of the Muslim League, which is being continued by the leaders of Pakistan, was one of deliberate fostering of hatred and the spirit of violence. Our leaders in the past followed an opposite policy, considering it both right and expedient. But some people imagine that in certain circumstances we should give up that policy and copy the methods of our opponents….I hope we shall be able to resist that….

If India is to progress, we must absorb, and make our own the various minorities in India, and notably the Muslims. The view of the Hindu Mahasabha and other communal organisations is opposed to this. I am certain that the Hindu Mahasabha policy is fatal for India. Their talk of putting an end to Partition is foolish in the extreme….

There is a tendency among some of us to demand loyalty from the Muslims in India and to condemn tendencies amongst them which may be pro-Pakistan. Such tendencies, of course, are wrong and have to be condemned. But I think it is wrong to lay stress always on the loyalty on behalf of the Muslims of India. Loyalty is not produced to order or by fear. It comes as a natural growth from circumstances which make loyalty not only a sentiment which appeals to one but also profitable in the long run. We have to produce conditions which lead to this sentiment being produced.

Looking further into this matter, it seems that if minorities are to remain and function where they are, they must be represented in governments and elsewhere. It is wrong in every way for a large section of the population to feel that it has no voice in government or in the services….”.

(Selected and edited by Mridula Mukherjee, former professor of history at JNU and former Director of Nehru Memorial Museum & Library)