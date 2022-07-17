Nehru's Word: Our actions today are setting precedent for future govts

We have had to deal in the past two years with very difficult law and order problems, and we have been forced to enact legislation both at the Centre and in the provinces, which is in the nature of repressive legislation.

We have done so with the greatest reluctance because the safety of the State was the paramount consideration for us. On the whole, we have succeeded in checking dangerous anti-social elements. It is true, however, that we have been strongly criticised for this legislation both at the Centre and in the provinces, and the fact that large numbers of people have been kept under detention has not added to our general credit as governments.

I think it is time that we reviewed this position fully. It is true that there are dangerous elements abroad….We can take no risk where the interests of the State are concerned. More particularly, any attempt at violence must be severely put down. It must be made absolutely clear that any violent methods against the State will be dealt with with the greatest firmness. At the same time, where violence is not involved, we should adopt a far more generous attitude.

We have been criticised a great deal by High Courts, and many people who have been detained, have been released by High Courts, on applications being made under the habeas corpus provisions. We have to take note of this fact. It has also been stated that certain provisions in our security legislation come in the way of labour organisations, etc. These must also be reviewed.

In other words, while we should proceed firmly with every attempt at violence, in regard to other matters we should refrain, as far as possible, from repressive action. Naturally, it is for provincial governments to judge what is absolutely necessary and what is not. In judging, they have to bear in mind the effect on public opinion, as also the fact that continued repression is apt to lose its particular value as a preventive.” (1 July, 1949)

(Selected and edited by Mridula Mukherjee, former Professor of History at JNU and former Director of Nehru Memorial Museum & Library).

(This article was first published in National Herald on Sunday.)