Nehru's Word: Overwhelmed by oneness of diverse Indian masses

Jawaharlal Nehru’s deep and complex understanding of India stands out in sharp contrast to the many contrived debates we witness today about the nature of the Indian nation and Indian civilisation. This week we bring to you extracts from a passage in the ‘Discovery of India’ in which Nehru likens India to “an ancient palimpsest”. In this fascinating passage he explains the rationale for his search thus: “If we were going to build the house of India’s future, strong and secure and beautiful, we would have to dig deep for the foundations.”

Though books and old monuments and past cultural achievements helped to produce some understanding of India, they did not satisfy me or give me the answer I was looking for. Nor could they, for they dealt with a past age, and I wanted to know if there was any real connection between that past and the present. The present for me, and for many others like me, was an odd mixture of medievalism, appalling poverty and misery and a somewhat superficial modernism of the middle classes….

New forces arose that drove us to the masses in the villages, and for the first time, a new and different India rose up before the young intellectuals who had almost forgotten its existence or attached little importance to it. It was a disturbing sight, not only because of its stark misery and the magnitude of its problems, but because it began to upset some of our values and conclusions. So began for us the discovery of India as it was, and it produced both understanding and conflict within us….

But for me it was a real voyage of discovery, and while I was always painfully conscious of the failings and weaknesses of my people, I found in India’s countryfolk something difficult to define, which attracted me. That something I had missed in our middle classes.

The people of India are very real to me in their great variety and, in spite of their vast numbers, I try to think of them as individuals rather than as vague groups. Perhaps it was because I did not expect much from them that I was not disappointed; I found more than I had expected. It struck me that perhaps the reason for this, and for a certain stability and potential strength that they possessed, was the old Indian cultural tradition which was still retained by them in a small measure. Much had gone in the battering they had received during the past 200 years. Yet something remained that was worthwhile, and with it so much that was worthless and evil.