Nehru's Word: The War to Save Democracy

In Asia and Europe and Africa, and over the vast stretches of the Pacific and Atlantic and Indian Oceans, war has raged in all its dreadful aspects. Nearly seven years of war in China, over four and a half years of war in Europe and Africa, and two years and four months of World War. War against fascism and Nazism and attempts to gain world dominion. Of these years of war, I have so far spent nearly three years in prison, here and elsewhere in India.

I remember how I reacted to fascism and Nazism in their early days, and not I only, but many in India. How Japanese aggression in China had moved India deeply and revived the age-old friendship for China; how Italy’s rape of Abyssinia had sickened us; how the betrayal of Czechoslovakia had hurt and embittered us; how the fall of republican Spain, after a struggle full of heroic endurance, had been a tragedy and a personal sorrow for me and others.