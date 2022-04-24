Nehru's Word: Various dimensions of democracy and dictatorships

Across the globe today we seem to be witnessing a rise of right-wing and authoritarian tendencies and a weakening of democratic forces. A similar trend was visible in the period following the First World War. Jawaharlal Nehru, an acute observer of the international scene, analysed this phenomenon in June 1933 in a letter he wrote to his daughter which is published in 'Glimpses of World History'. We bring to you this week the first part of this letter in which he discusses the reasons for the rise of dictatorships and decline of democracy, and points out that “democracy can only flourish in an equal society”.

-------

“Benito Mussolini’s example of setting himself up as a dictator in Italy seemed to be a catching one in Europe…. Dictatorships arose in many countries, and parliaments were either dissolved or forcibly made to fall in with the dictator’s wishes. Among the other countries besides Italy and Spain that gave up the democratic forms of government and established dictatorships were: Poland, Yugoslavia, Greece, Bulgaria, Portugal, Hungary, and Austria….

All the countries I have mentioned above have not been continuously under open dictatorships. Sometimes their parliaments wake up for a while and are allowed to function; sometimes, as recently happened in Bulgaria, the government in power arrests any group of deputies it does not like, such as the communists, and removes them forcibly from the parliament, leaving the others to carry on as best they can. Always they live either under dictatorship or on the verge of it, and such governments of individuals or small groups, resting on force, must find support in continuing repression, murders and imprisonments of opponents, a strict censorship, and a widespread system of spies.

Dictatorships sprang up outside Europe also. I have already told you of Turkey and Kamal Pasha. In South America there were many dictators, but they are an old institution there, for the South American republics have never taken kindly to the processes of democracy.