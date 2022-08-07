Nehru’s Word: We can hardly justify long-continued detention of citizens

In the fortnightly letter that I am sending you today I have referred to the question of the detenus. I should like to say something more about this, because action should be taken as soon as possible.

When I was in Calcutta last month, I received a deputation urging upon me the release of all detenus [a deputation of the All Parties Political Prisoners’ Release Committee led by Meghnad Saha met Nehru on 23 March, 1952]. This deputation consisted of one Communist Party member and representatives of a number of other organisations and also some fairly well-known individuals.

There is no doubt that there is a great deal of feeling among normal liberal circles against indefinite detention of persons. That is a feeling which we have ourselves nurtured in the past and is understandable.

I pointed out to this deputation that the Detention Act had not been used merely for Communists, but also for black-marketeers, foreign spies, and, as in Saurashtra, some members of the princely and jagirdari order. I asked them if they would like us to release these people. They said emphatically no.

Then I pointed out that their general proposition about release was not sound and that some such legislation was necessary in special cases. It may be said that the legislation had not been properly used and, if so, we could enter into each individual case.

Then I told them that so far as the Communists and the like were concerned, our policy was based on two considerations: (1) That no one should be detained for holding or expressing any opinion peacefully. It is only when violence was advocated or indulged in that we wished to take action. (2) That in the changed circumstances of today, we were of opinion that we should review the whole position with a view to releasing as large a number of detenus as possible.