Neo-liberal policies widening wage gap between skilled and unskilled workers

One of the major reasons for rising income inequality in both developed and developing countries in the globalised economy is the widening wage gap between skilled and unskilled workers in different sectors. It is often attributed to the increasing demand for skilled workers, particularly on account of rise in the use of technology in the production process.

The notion of skill, however, is highly subjective and ideological, particularly favouring mental over physical labour and the relative importance of skill or its obsolescence depend on the requirements of capital in a given phase of production.

Hence, in the context of a particular production process, a set of skills can be considered highly valuable and might fetch a higher price but in subsequent periods as production processes undergo change, it may lose its importance. This, however, does not imply that the skill becomes less useful but actually its exchange value or its marketability declines.

Therefore, relevant skills actually mean skills that are in demand at a particular point in time and if the supply of such skills is in shortage, then those skills earn a premium over and above the average wage in the industry. Remember also that higher technology may not always require higher skills.

In fact, technologies and mechanisation or automation may actually reduce the use of complex skills by breaking complex processes into simple tasks. So, a process of de-skilling of the existing labour force can take place in one sector of the economy and a demand for a different set of skills may arise in some other sectors.

The rising wage gap is often attributed to globalisation as it increases trade between countries, and competition between economies and creates the necessity to adopt technologies enabling producers to compete in the global market.

In fact, in a globalised world, producers face global competition within local markets. With changing technology, demand for new skills and their return increases while those who are stuck to older production processes and work could claim relatively lower wages.One argument, popular within policy circles, is that new technology and increased trade demand new skills and the problem in the case of India is to impart such marketable skills to the vast majority of the workforce to make them ‘employable’.

Undoubtedly, relative values of skills change and people who are fast movers in attaining those skills get the advantage of higher earnings. But this is also a dynamic process and no skill could be in high demand forever.



Hence it involves a dynamic learning process as a response to changing global demand and it is illusory to suggest that individual efforts of attaining skills would solve the growing mismatch. There might be some efforts on the part of the government national, regional or local offering skill training programmes that serve particular requirements of industries and create employment and there can be policies of active interventions that promote vocational and more job-oriented courses. But will that mend the widening wage gap?



A skill set may be very much on demand in the current process of production but may not fetch a higher wage simply because there are too many suppliers of the same skill.

In capitalism, the supply-demand mismatch is a reflection of its uncoordinated order which on the one hand may not produce sufficiently what is actually required and may produce in large amounts something for which there are not an adequate number of takers.

The textbook imagery of corrections taking place through successive rounds of market adjustments is simply a myth. Actually, it gives rise to unused capacity on the one hand and a vast amount of waste on the other. Integration into the global market has actually increased the amplitude and frequency of this engrained turbulence.



But more importantly, the neoliberal regime thrives on reducing claims of workers across the skill scale. Workers in advanced countries face the threat of losing jobs and reduced bargaining power because production may be relocated to low wage segments of developing countries. But in low wage developing countries, the production relocated is relatively capital intensive according to local standards and may not be creating enough new jobs as has often been claimed also these production processes rely heavily on outsourcing and subcontracting in order to reduce wage costs.