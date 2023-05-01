Nepal border to be sealed for 48 hours from May 2 for urban local body polls in UP's Maharajganj

India's border with Nepal will be sealed on Tuesday, 48 hours before urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, to prevent anti-social elements from crossing the boundary and vitiating the election atmosphere, officials in Maharajganj said on Monday.

The movement at transit points will be stopped on Tuesday evening and remain shut till Thursday evening, they said.

Urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in two phases -- on Thursday and May 11. The votes will be counted on May 13. Maharajganj will go to the polls during the first phase of elections on Thursday.