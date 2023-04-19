Nepal President Paudel airlifted to AIIMS, Delhi for medical treatment

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Wednesday was airlifted to India for treatment after he was admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu for the second time within a month after he complained of shortness of breath, his press aide said.

Paudel, 78, was admitted to TU Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu on Tuesday. A preliminary investigation has revealed that he had a chest infection.

President Paudel will undergo treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), New Delhi, the aide said.

Kiran Pokharel, the press adviser to the President, said that the President was medevacked to India in an air ambulance around 10.30 am on Wednesday.