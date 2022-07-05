Netflix’s 'Darlings' looks intriguing, mischievous, mysterious

If looks could kill, the trailer of debutante Jasmeet K. Reen’s Darlings would be designated a homicidal teaser. It features two of the best female actors of Mumbai Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt as a conniving mother and daughter pair. That for me is reason enough to wade through reams of monsoonal slush to see what these two explosive actresses are up to.

Fortunately, we don’t have to go anywhere. Netflix brings us Darlings on August 5 and it’s looking smashingly wicked.

What’s it they call such killingly smiling sagas of conspiracy and deception? Ah, a black comedy! That, sadly, is a much-misused genre in Indian cinema. Darlings gets it right. It is outrageously plotted and sexy in a cheesy kind of way. Shefali and Alia, looking thoroughly convincing as Ammi and Beti in their cheap makeup and ornate attire, saunter into a police station where they spin a fanciful yarn before the wonderful Vijay Maurya.