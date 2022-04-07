New Criminal Procedure Bill will give overarching powers to police: Lawmakers, ex-IPS officers

In the previous Act, data could be collected from only those convicted or arrested for offences punishable with rigorous imprisonment of one year or more. Now, it can be collected from anyone convicted or arrested for any offence, persons detained under any preventive detention law and on the order of a magistrate from any person to aid an investigation.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram called the Bill unconstitutional, illegal and in direct contravention of the Selvi and Puttaswamy judgments of the Supreme Court. He demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee.

In the Selvi case, the court said that polygraphy, narcoanalysis and brain electrical activation profile (BEAP) violate an individual’s rights. The Puttaswamy judgement holds that the right to privacy is protected as a fundamental right under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Raising his concerns in the House, Chidambaram said with a Bill like this, the Constitution is being broken everyday wittingly or unwittingly. “There is also another Act — Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920. There is also another Bill which is pending, DNA Technology Use and Application Regulation Bill, 2019, which I believe has been reported back to the House. Why has the DNA Technology Regulation Bill (been) kept pending since 2019, and why is this Bill being introduced?” asked Chidambaram.

The former Union Home Minister asked if the measurements and biological samples included narco analysis, polygraph tests, BEAP and psychiatric examination and pointed out that all of them were unlawful. He wanted to know if these measurements could be taken without the consent of the person.

Former Haryana cadre IPS officer Vikash Narain Rai underscored that this legislation would only add to the discretionary powers of the investigating agencies. “They will now misuse even more of their authority,” said Rai.

“Anybody who has just been arrested and may not even have a criminal charge has to submit these identity markers to the police. The police is creating a huge database, but it needs to be questioned how it will help to solve crimes. Crime is not solved based on databases; crime is solved when you match data with a criminal. Matching of data helps to solve crimes and not the piling of data,” explained Rai, who had cracked the Samjhauta Express train blast case in which 68 passengers including 43 Pakistani nationals were killed.

He pointed out that even today when you catch someone, you request the court for samples. If the court is satisfied with the request, then the police are allowed to do so. “The police is arming themselves with a technology which is has no limitation and with an authority which has no objectivity and only discretion. This will create a draconian institution. This will be thoroughly misused like they are misusing UAPA,” highlighted Rai.