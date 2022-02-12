New Delhi needs to walk the talk in mending relationship with Bangladesh

Among the first foreign dignitaries to condole the death of Lata Mangeshkar were President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, the latter saying, “A great void has been created in the subcontinent’s musical arena with the demise of the “Sur Samraggi”, or the ‘Empress of Music.’

As a close neighbour and friend, Bangladesh has always swiftly responded and been particularly supportive of India and major events in this country, including the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. It was one of few Muslim majority nations to say the issue was an internal matter of India.

But that warmth has not been equally, or indeed, adequately, reciprocated by the bigger neighbour India in recent years, despite much lip service.

Not just at the government level, but the common man in Bangladesh has been deeply offended at the ruling BJP leaders’ rhetoric, calling Bangladeshis ‘termites’, making it very difficult for Sheikh Hasina to maintain the warmth of relations. Her government has also been distressed with provisions in the Citizenship Amendment Act, which labels Bangladesh, along with Pakistan and Afghanistan, as nations which persecute their minorities.

Infusing a communal flavour into a highly emotional and cultural relationship has not gone down well with Bangladesh. That an economic relationship of over US$10 billion per annum could not curb Indian majoritarian tendencies have swung the focus away from India. With Bangladesh beating India on most social and economic indicators today, it now chooses to look where its interests are best served; very often that is not India.

As Bangladesh celebrated 50 years of its independence from Pakistan in 2021, India entered its 75th year as a free nation. Both landmarks offered an opportunity to introspect on what has arguably been the most significant bilateral relationship between two nations.