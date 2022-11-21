New developments in Shraddha murder case; accused to be taken for medical check-up today

In a new development, police have said that Aftab Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, shifted belongings from his flat in Maharashtra's Palghar district to Delhi in 37 boxes in June and paid Rs 20,000 for it.

Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving, he and Walkar fought about who would pay for shifting the items from their house in Vasai area of Palghar.

The police are going to look into the accounts of Shraddha and Aftab to see which account was used for said payments to the Goodluck Packers and Movers company.

After a Delhi Police team on Sunday recorded the statement of an employee of the packaging company in Maharashtra's Palghar district, it came to light that Poonawalla had shifted belongings in 37 packages from his flat at White Hills Society in Evershine City of Vasai to his house in Delhi's Chhatarpur area in June.

The owner of the house where Shraddha and Aftab stayed in 2021 as well as the owner of the flat in Mira Road area near Mumbai where the accused's family members were staying till a fortnight ago were asked to give their respective statements.

Delhi Police will also on Monday take Aftab Ameen Poonawalla to the hospital for some crucial pre-tests ahead of the Narco test. As Aftab's five-day police custody ends on Tuesday, the Delhi Police is racing against time to get the tests conducted at Dr B.R. Ambedkar hospital in Rohini.



According to sources, police have officially contacted Rohini FSL to get his narco test done but it's not yet confirmed whether it will be conducted on Monday or not.