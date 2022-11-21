New developments in Shraddha murder case; accused to be taken for medical check-up today
As Aftab's five-day police custody ends on Tuesday, the Delhi Police is racing against time to get the tests conducted at Dr B.R. Ambedkar hospital in Rohini
In a new development, police have said that Aftab Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, shifted belongings from his flat in Maharashtra's Palghar district to Delhi in 37 boxes in June and paid Rs 20,000 for it.
Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving, he and Walkar fought about who would pay for shifting the items from their house in Vasai area of Palghar.
The police are going to look into the accounts of Shraddha and Aftab to see which account was used for said payments to the Goodluck Packers and Movers company.
After a Delhi Police team on Sunday recorded the statement of an employee of the packaging company in Maharashtra's Palghar district, it came to light that Poonawalla had shifted belongings in 37 packages from his flat at White Hills Society in Evershine City of Vasai to his house in Delhi's Chhatarpur area in June.
The owner of the house where Shraddha and Aftab stayed in 2021 as well as the owner of the flat in Mira Road area near Mumbai where the accused's family members were staying till a fortnight ago were asked to give their respective statements.
Delhi Police will also on Monday take Aftab Ameen Poonawalla to the hospital for some crucial pre-tests ahead of the Narco test. As Aftab's five-day police custody ends on Tuesday, the Delhi Police is racing against time to get the tests conducted at Dr B.R. Ambedkar hospital in Rohini.
According to sources, police have officially contacted Rohini FSL to get his narco test done but it's not yet confirmed whether it will be conducted on Monday or not.
Meanwhile, investigators have come across several drug peddlers' contact numbers while scanning Aftab's phone.
"It is suspected that he smoked weed and charas. He had contacts of Mumbai and Delhi-based drug dealers in his phone which are being probed," said the sources.
Further, police teams have been sent to Tosh in Himachal Pradesh after it was revealed that he, along with his live-in partner, had stayed there for quite a long time.
Aftab had strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18 and then chopped her body into many pieces.
So far, the place of offence, the rented accommodation in Chattarpur, has been closely inspected by the crime team and experts from forensics, police said.
From the house, multiple exhibits have been seized.
"Following up on the disclosures by Aftab, various combing operations have been carried out at various places, including some forest areas, from where several bones have been seized," said the official.
To ascertain whether the bones belong to Shraddha, the blood samples of her father and brother have been collected for DNA analysis.
The report of the DNA tests will take 15 days.
With agencies inputs
