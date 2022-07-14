New list of ‘Unparliamentary words’ coined just to prevent Opposition MPs from showing mirror to PM Modi

There are tens of lakhs of voters who are confident the Prime Minister fits all these epitaphs and epithets. But those who call the shots don’t want the words to resonate in Parliament when the Prime Minister is getting acquainted with words of the first world order, not of the third world order like ‘dohra charitra’, ‘nikamma’, ‘nautanki’, ‘dhindora peetna’ and ‘behri sarkar’.

Our Lok Sabha and Rajya MPs have been told to collect their ‘Unparliamentary words’ booklets before they step into their respective houses. Some of the words, they will have to learn by rote; drum into their subconscious, so that they are stopped at the tip of their tongues. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will not hesitate to act against whoever ‘betrayed’.

But keep the ‘betrayed’ silent; for, it’s also unparliamentary. Among the other unobtainable words, there is ‘jumlajeevi’, and the rather childish ‘baal buddhi’. It is not hard to guess who is the ’jumlajeevi’ in popular conversation; that somebody who cannot be named, a description borrowed from Harry Potter!

Our ‘jumlajeevi’ though is not shy of being named. In fact, he’s afraid to be left unnamed! However, he is pretty okay to be kept out of the parliament vocabulary. Words like ‘snoopgate’ don’t apply to him anymore. With the flying horse ‘Pegasus’ put on hold, ‘snoopgate’ is out the Parliament window. Also, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’, ‘incompetent’ and ‘dictatorial’.

Ditto ‘anarchist’, ‘Shakuni’, ‘taanashah’, ‘Jaichand’, ‘vinash purush’, and ‘Khalistani’. All words that will be expunged if they figure in house debates.